Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s New Campaign Features Could Be DMZ Mechanics

The recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a lot to offer fans, with the massive scale of the title encompassing a lot of single-player and multiplayer modes. Most fans by now are familiar with the expansive campaign mode, which smartly introduced many bold and unique features that the franchise has not seen before.





However, given the huge amount of modes that are still set to come as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the upcoming Warzone 2, many fans are expecting some of these new campaign features to carry over to different gameplay experiences. When considering this, the upcoming DMZ mode for Warzone 2 would perhaps be the best staging ground for some of these features to successfully translate over.

Warzone 2’s Upcoming DMZ Mode

Warzone 2 is set to release on November 16, being a free-to-play sequel to 2020’s massively popular online battle royale shooter. With both games falling under the Call of Duty name and being so easily accessible, it is no wonder that the Warzone franchise is already such a successful aspect of the saturated genre of battle royale multiplayer titles.

While still providing the same classic battle royale gameplay of a shrinking safezone, and there only being one victor or group of victors, Warzone 2 is also aiming to set itself apart with significant gameplay tweaks and a brand-new map named Al Mazrah. Alongside this, Warzone 2 is set to launch with a unique mode named DMZ, which will be entirely separate from the main battle royale experience.

DMZ is often likened to the popular game Escape From Tarkov, with players having to gather loot in the way of weapons, armor, and valuables before exfiltrating from the map at certain designated areas. With players fighting against each other as well as difficult AI-controlled hostiles, death before exfiltration means all gathered loot is gone, with successful exfiltration meaning anything scavenged in a run can be sold or carried into a subsequent attempt.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Features That Would Be Perfect For DMZ

Many of the missions within Modern Warfare 2’s campaign stand out from the standard CoD formula, containing a lot of new mechanics that would be perfect to carry over to a mode like DMZ. For example, some of the missions contain a crafting menu, in which the player can loot resources around the map to craft things such as smoke bombs, improvised explosives, shivs, and more.

This would fit perfectly in DMZ given how the mode will be necessitating scavenging, and allowing players to craft things from these looted resources for a combat advantage makes a lot of sense. In-keeping with this, the MW2 campaign also introduced backpacks to store items in an inventory, another first for the CoD single-player formula. With different weapon attachments being stored here among other things to change tactics on the fly, the backpack mechanic should fit very well within the more strategic gameplay that DMZ will foster.

The final element of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign that should be adopted within DMZ is the presence of armored enemies. While Call of Duty has long showcased heavy-style enemies within its campaigns, the ones recently featured in MW2 are a commendable threat in battle that act with a much more strategic nuance. If carried over to DMZ, the presence of heavily armored enemies could be a massive risk versus reward factor for players, indicating that there is attractive loot nearby if a player can best the powerful enemies guarding it. With all the new mechanics introduced in MW2’s campaign, it seems almost inevitable that many of them will carry over to the upcoming and ambitious DMZ mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

