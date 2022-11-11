Categories
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to pass Vanguard’s lifetime European sales in just two weeks


Despite only releasing two weeks ago, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already almost outsold Call of Duty: Vanguard’s lifetime sales in European markets. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab) (via figures from GSD), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been doing exceptionally well in Europe after it was released just two weeks ago. According to the figures, Modern Warfare 2 is already on its way to out-selling Call of Duty: Vanguard’s lifetime sales across European markets. 

