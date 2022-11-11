‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ is nearly here. What happens to ‘Warzone?’

Comment on this story Comment

“Call of Duty: Warzone” will go away temporarily when its free-to-play sequel “Warzone 2.0” debuts Nov. 16. The massively popular Call of Duty battle royale title will return after Thanksgiving, but it will look a bit different. Here’s what you need to know about “Warzone” following the release of its sequel.

What will happen to ‘Warzone’?

Activision will take “Warzone” offline around 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 16, just before it launches “Warzone 2.0.” “Warzone” will remain unavailable until around 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.

The logic here would seem to be two-fold. First, it ensures Activision’s full resources are available to handle any issues with the “Warzone 2.0” launch. Second, it helps usher “Warzone’s” massive audience, which grew to a high-point of 150 million players after its launch in March of 2020, onto the new free-to-play game.

What will ‘Warzone’ look like when it returns?

The original “Warzone” will continue to exist as a free-to-play experience labeled “Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.” It will be missing some of the familiar elements from its past iterations. For example, when it returns, players will only be able to play the big map of Caldera.

What about Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep?

“Warzone’s” two small-map experiences on the Alcatraz-like Rebirth Island and the island of Fortune’s Keep, introduced late in the “Call of Duty: Vanguard” era of “Warzone,” will both be going away. In a blog published Nov. 9, Activision advised fans of the small battle royale experience to “expect exciting developments in ‘Warzone 2.0’ during future seasons.”

What’s going to happen to my ‘Warzone’ weapons and skins?

All of the content players unlocked and purchased over the past three years of “Warzone” and Call of Duty games “Modern Warfare,” “Black Ops Cold War” and “Vanguard” will still be available to them in “Warzone,” but not “Warzone 2.0.”

In order to better sync with the new game engine and also keep the game file size manageable for “2.0,” Activision decided to have players start fresh, meaning players can only use their previously acquired weapons, skins, etc., in “Warzone.” Players can also access items specific to one of the previous three games in each of those titles as well.

Same deal. XP tokens from the previous version of “Warzone” and the three games preceding “Modern Warfare II” are not transferable to the new game, nor “Warzone 2.0.”

Call of Duty Points, the franchise’s in-game currency, are tied to players’ Activision accounts and will carry over to “Modern Warfare II,” “Warzone 2.0” or the next Call of Duty game.

Will there be new content coming to the original ‘Warzone?’

While “Warzone” will endure, there has been no announcement nor sign that Activision will continue to feed new content into the original game. Though not official, it seems unlikely that will change.