Call of Duty: Warzone 2 shares Modern Warfare II’s 116GB install size

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s hefty 115.62 GB install size is once again the result of having the free-to-play battle royale mode use the same client as Modern Warfare II’s campaign and multiplayer. Because of this, that size is only going to swell as more content is added to all three parts of the game in the coming months, just as we’ve seen with Modern Warfare. It does mean Warzone 2.0 won’t take up any extra space if you already own Modern Warfare II, of course, but it’s not exactly ideal for anyone who isn’t interested in all three pillars of the game that make up the chunky install — anyone only in it for the F2P battle royale action will still have that lovely 116GB download to look forward to next week.

As expected, Warzone 2.0 appears on the Xbox Store as an edition of Modern Warfare II, hence it sharing an install size. Between Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking launch and it already being number one on our Gameplay Chart of popular Xbox games, free-to-play users downloading this next week and adding to MWII’s player count are likely to make it hard to touch for some time to come. Before this week, Modern Warfare hadn’t slipped out of the top five since it launched in 2019, with its ongoing success largely due to the Warzone player base — looks like we’ll probably be seeing the same thing here.

Call of Duty: Warzone currently sits among our rundown of the best free Xbox games… let’s see whether the follow-up makes enough improvements to bump it out after it launches next week.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 drops next week on November 16th, and Activision has already shared what to expect in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II’s first season. Keen to get involved? Let us know down in the comments!