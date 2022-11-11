Cannibal posted ad for ‘well-built man’ and ate victim





A German cannibal who placed an advertisement looking for someone willing to be eaten killed his victim before enjoying his flesh with a cabbage side. Armin Meiwes, 39 found a willing victim in Bernd Brandes, 43, who had replied to his advert specifying that he wanted his penis to be cut off after he was killed.

Mr Meiwes, who has become known as the Rotenburg Cannibal or Der Metzgermeister (The Master Butcher), had a lifelong fascination with eating human flesh. After his father abandoned the family when Mr Meiwes was eight he became obsessed with serial killers and enjoyed reading the tales of Hansel and Gretel. He placed an ad in an online forum called The Cannibal Cafe which said that he was searching for a “young, well-built man who wanted to be eaten”. Mr Brandes replied and bought a one way ticket to Kassel to meet up with Mr Meiwes, who drove him to his small town of Wüstefeld, west of Rotenburg an der Fulda.

After stopping at a local pharmacy to get some painkillers the pair went inside Mr Meiwes’ home to have sex. Mr Brandes initially backed out of the plan but then took 20 sleeping pills,cough syrup and a bottle of schnapps to prepare him for the pain. Mr Meiwes initially attempted to go through with his victims request that he should bite his penis off. However when this failed to work he cut it off with a knife instead. and then fried it with Mr Brandes’ fat. READ MORE: Putin’s warned Russian soldiers tipped to ‘stop following orders’

The Cannibal dismembered his victims body and ate him over 10 months, storing parts in pizza boxes. Describing his first meal involving human flesh Mr Meiwes said that he decorated his table for the occasion. He said: “I decorated the table with nice candles. “I took out my best dinner service, and fried a piece of rump steak — a piece from his back — made what I call princess potatoes, and sprouts. “After I prepared my meal, I ate it. “The first bite was, of course, very strange. “It was a feeling I can’t really describe. I’d spent over 40 years longing for it, dreaming about it. “And now I was getting the feeling that I was actually achieving this perfect inner connection through his flesh. The flesh tastes like pork but stronger.” Police were alerted by a student who saw one of the cannibal’s online ads looking for another victim. Mr Meiwes had filmed the ordeal in a four hour videotape that was seen by court officials but never made public. The Cannibal was initially convicted for manslaughter in 2004, three years after the killing, and sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. However he was later retried for murder in Frankfurt in 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has since become a vegetarian.

Like Loading...