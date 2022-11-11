Capturing the Killer Nurse – Charles Cullen’s whereabouts today

Nurse Charles Cullen confessed to killing 40 patients during his 15-year career in the medical profession after he was arrested in 2003. He poisoned his victims when he worked at hospitals and medical centres around New Jersey and Pennsylvania until he was caught by one of his co-workers. The Netflix docu-series will detail how he managed to get away with his crimes for so long and include interviews from those involved in the case.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Capturing the Killer Nurse.
Where is Charles Cullen now?
Serial killer Charles Cullen started murdering when he was working at Saint Barnabas in New Jersey, administering an IV drip with a fatal drug and a large dose of insulin to a second.
He went on to work at Warren Hospital, Phillipsburg, and began using the drug digoxin, usually used to treat irregular heartbeats, to kill three elderly women.
Cullen then moved to work at various hospitals conducting the same method of killing.
While there were issues raised with the nurse, there was no cross-referencing database of medical staff that moved between hospitals, proving what he was doing.
READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles
During the trial, Cullen’s lawyer argued that his client believed his victims were terminally ill and it was dehumanising to prolong people’s lives by “artificial means”, according to NBC News.
In addition to this, New York Magazine claimed that his killings began as a way of escaping a stressful personal life.
There were reports that he had a “miserable” childhood and later claimed he made a suicide attempt for the first time, aged nine.
His dad died when he was just seven months old and his mum died in a car crash when he was 17.
The story of Cullen has also been told through the gripping Netflix drama, The Good Nurse.
Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, the series depicts Cullen and the nurse that suspected him.
Details of the drama come from Charles Graeber’s book The Good Nurse: A True Story Of Medicine, Madness, And Murder.
Capturing the Killer Nurse is available to watch on Netflix.
Source link