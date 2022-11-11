Carlos Sainz hits out at ‘super dangerous’ Lando Norris

Norris had wandered onto the racing line on a cool-down lap which caused the Ferrari driver to dive onto the rumble strip and then the grass in a bid to avoid a collision. However, Sainz was critical of Norris’ position, claiming the 22-year-old was in a “dangerous” place.
Speaking over team radio, Sainz said: “Super dangerous from the McLaren there.” Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok defended Norris as he pointed the finger at McLaren for not keeping the Briton updated.
He explained: “Lando’s sort of dawdling there, not fully giving Carlos the space he needed. I don’t think Lando realised how close Carlos was.
