Carole Middleton poses for ‘festive’ snap in jeans -and looks fabulous

The mother-of-three wore the Roseate Sweater for the portrait, a cosy jumper from Barbour in light blue, navy and brown tones.

She combined the sweater with blue jeans and accessorised with a large gold ring.

Many royal fans took to social media to point out how much Carole resembles Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photographs.

On Instagram, user @aliceleeong said: “Carole looks so young” and @luxmeagainpreloved commented: “Kate is getting a sneak preview of what she will look like in 25 years. Her mom looks fantastic.”