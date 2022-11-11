Categories
Carole Middleton poses for ‘festive’ snap in jeans -and looks fabulous


The mother-of-three wore the Roseate Sweater for the portrait, a cosy jumper from Barbour in light blue, navy and brown tones.

She combined the sweater with blue jeans and accessorised with a large gold ring.

Many royal fans took to social media to point out how much Carole resembles Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photographs.

On Instagram, user @aliceleeong said: “Carole looks so young” and @luxmeagainpreloved commented: “Kate is getting a sneak preview of what she will look like in 25 years. Her mom looks fantastic.”



By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

