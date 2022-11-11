Carvana shares jump more than 30% from record lows

People try their luck at winning a car from the Carvana vending machine at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2016.

Shares of Carvana on Thursday put up their best day in roughly three months – representing a small, yet notable, rebound after significant declines for the used car retailer.

The stock increased by 31.6% on Thursday to close at $9.99 per share. The move in the heavily shorted stock came as the broader market surged on news of cooling inflation.

Despite the double-digit increase, the embattled stock remains off roughly 96% this year. It’s down roughly 30% since last Thursday, when the company missed Wall Street’s top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter.

The missed expectations and a lackluster outlook were in addition to the used car market falling from record demand, pricing and profits during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Carvana sunk to $6.50 earlier this week – a record low for the stock.