Celebrate the original Starfield release date in Cyberpunk 2077

There’s now a Cyberpunk 2077 mod that lets you celebrate the original Starfield release date, which was supposed to be November 11, 2022 – 11 years to the day after the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The mod adds a simple and dignified black ringer T-shirt with the Starfield logo on it to CD Projekt Red’s RPG game.

“Starfield merch for the big release day!” writes modder Aanderz over on Nexus Mods. “That was today, right?”

Well, it was – the operative word being was. Earlier this year, Bethesda announced that the massive space game had been delayed until sometime in 2023 – it’ll come sometime after Arkane’s Redfall launches, but during the first half of the year.

Being that Cyberpunk 2077 is set some 54 years after that release window, these T-shirts are stone-cold antiques. Once you install the mod, you can purchase one (for either male or female V) at the clothing shop in Little China.

Aanderz says you’ll need to have the ArchiveXL, TweakXL, and Cyber Engine Tweaks mods installed before you can use the Starfield Shirt mod.

Check out our big list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods if you’d like some more creative swag for V.