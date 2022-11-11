Categories Celebrities Charlene White’s sister reveals troll messages over leaving kids to go on I’m A Celeb Post author By web.help@express.co.uk (Roxanne Hughes) Post date November 11, 2022 No Comments on Charlene White’s sister reveals troll messages over leaving kids to go on I’m A Celeb Charlene White’s sister has opened up on the star’s troll messages after she was seen getting emotional and crying over leaving her kids at home to take part in I’m A Celeb Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags Celeb, Charlene, kids, leaving, messages, reveals, sister, troll, White's ← Amad shows Man Utd what they miss with breathtaking goal and assist → I’m a Celeb’s Matt Hancock ‘feels wrath’ of Sue Cleaver in litter row Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.