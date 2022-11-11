Charles and Camilla give visually impaired boy a special audience





Five-year-old Jason Tweedie-Long, from York, intended to line the streets along with other excited fans to catch a glimpse at the royal couple. However, due to his serious visual impairment he was concerned that he would be unable to spot the King and Queen Consort.

Jason decided to write a letter to York Council, who passed his message on to Buckingham Palace, about his concerns. Palace aids were able to arrange for Jason to spend time with Charles and Camilla while they were on their visit to York. The smiling boy was photographed holding the hands of both Charles and Camilla who were smiling just as wide as Jason. It was an uplifting moment to a visit which was slightly overshadowed by a lone-protester who threw eggs at the monarch and his wife.

Footage of the incident shows the eggs flying close to the King before landing on the floor by his feet. The Extinction Rebellion protester who shouted, “this country was built on the blood of slaves”, was tackled to the ground by police, was handcuffed and had his feet bound before being loaded into a police van. The shocked and disgusted crowd at Micklegate Bar, the medieval gateway in York, started cheering “God save the King” and “shame on you” in retaliation and defence of their monarch. Despite the distraction, Charles continued unfazed as he shook hands with members of the public and only glanced at the flood to look at the eggshells. READ MORE: Mike Tindall sparks uproar for ’embarrassing’ the royals

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of extraordinary service and devotion. “The creation of this statue is also, if I may say so, a tribute to the support, affection and prayers that the community of this cathedral, and of this great city, always gave the late Queen, and all for which she stood in the life of the nation and the Commonwealth.” Following the visit to York, the couple then embarked on a trip to Doncaster to celebrate its new official status as a City.

