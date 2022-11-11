Chloe Madeley gutted by having to live with parents after giving birth

Chloe, James, and Bodhi are now back in their own newly-renovated home, which fans have been able to see for themselves.

On the Instagram page Home Haskell, Chloe and James have been documenting their renovation with satisfying before and after pictures.

In their bathroom, the couple have replaced the old-fashioned, yellowing tiles for a white marble finish, complete with golden taps and accessories.

The dated kitchen decor has been entirely redone, giving Chloe the “open, clean, white kitchen space” she’s always wanted.

Chloe has also not been shy in showcasing life with a newborn, sharing countless photos of Bodhi as well as her journey to getting back her fitness and strength post-partum.