Chris Rock to be the first artist to perform live on Netflix

Watch: Chris Rock to perform live on Netflix in 2023: ‘This will be an unforgettable moment’

Comedian Chris Rock is set to star in Netflix’s first live streamed show, it has been announced.

The US star will take to the stage for the global streaming event next year, and it’s thought it could pave the way for more live content on the streaming service.

The company tweeted: “Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix!

Read more: Chris Rock criticises Will Smith’s apology for Oscars slap

“The legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor’s newest comedy special will premiere live – globally – in early 2023 on Netflix!”

Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for its first live global streaming event. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

“This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”

It will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up comedy special.

The 57-year-old’s first, which was called Tambourine, debuted in February 2018.

Rock was in the headlines a lot early this year after actor Will Smith walked onstage at the Oscars and struck him after he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has apologised and Rock hasn’t said much about the incident.

Chris Rock previously suggested he could address the Oscars incident on Netflix. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

But in September he did hint that he might end up talking about it on Netflix.

Read more: Will Smith addresses Oscars slap and says he’s ‘deeply remorseful’

“People expect me to talk about the bull****, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he was quoted as saying.