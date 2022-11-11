Chris Rock Will Be First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix

Entertainment legend Chris Rock will present a history-making program on Netflix. The upcoming stand-up comedy special will be the first-ever to stream live on the platform.





“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, in a press release.

Praw continued, “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Chris Rock via Netflix

##>

Rock’s Tamborine comedy special premiered on Netflix in 2018. His career includes other stand-up presentations such as HBO’s Bring the Pain (1996), Bigger & Blacker (1999), and Kill the Messenger (2008).

Fellow comedian Bo Burnham directed Tamborine. A “remix” of the show arrived on Netflix in January 2021. Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut included interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Rock took part in the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival earlier this year. His forthcoming comedy special is set to premiere in early 2023. Netflix will provide additional details about the event in the coming weeks.



##>

##>



































