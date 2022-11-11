Classic Mini Pickup Gets EV Powertrain Conversion In Norway

The original Mini is a popular platform for electric powertrain conversions. The home-built example in Norway is extra special because it’s the rare pickup version of the little vehicle.

Unfortunately, the tiny truck isn’t very utilitarian because the battery pack takes up most of the bed. The modules come from a Volkswagen e-Up and offer a 17.1-kilowatt-hour capacity. The charging port is where you’d usually fill the car with gas.

Under the hood, a Think EV donates its drivetrain components to get this Mini moving. All of the pieces look tidy in there. Even with the batteries, this EV powertrain conversion only makes the car weigh 88 pounds (40 kilograms) more than stock.

Inside, the drive selector and HVAC system come from the Think. The original, circular speedometer is still present, but the main instruments are now on what appears to be an old iPhone.

The Mini truck lacks much sound deadening, so the occupants hear everything. The coolant pump and brake booster gurgle. Plus, there’s the noise from the electric motor.

Unfortunately, the host of this video does a poor job of showing how this Mini truck performs on the road. He never goes faster than 25 miles per hour (40 kilometers per hour). Plus, there are lots of speed bumps that interrupt the driving experience.

The Mini Pickup debuted in 1960 at the same time as a van variant. According to BMW’s site about them, the truck had a 9.8-inch (25-centimeter) longer wheelbase than a standard Mini. It could carry 699 pounds (317 kilograms) of cargo. Production ended in 1981, and the company made around 58,000 of them.

In 2018, Mini built a one-off electric Cooper. The company didn’t provide many powertrain specifics, but the car looked great.

In 2022, Recharged Heritage started taking orders for electric Mini conversions. It offers two models that both come with a 19-kilowatt-hour battery. The Pure version has 75 horsepower (56 kilowatts) and 99 pound-feet (125 Newton-meters) of torque. The Sport grade has 97 hp (72 kW) and 111 lb-ft (150 Nm). Both have an estimated driving range of 103 miles (166 kilometers) in the WLTP test.

We even saw a Mini EV conversion that packed a Tesla electric motor making around 300 hp (224 kW). The result was a seriously quick little car.