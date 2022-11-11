Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Opens Play At WMU Invitational

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Cleveland State women’s tennis team opened play at the Western Michigan Invitational Friday, paced by Tereze Vevere and Ella Franz.

Vevere and Franz teamed up to notch Cleveland State’s two doubles wins on the day, picking up a 6-2 win against Western Michigan and a 6-0 victory against Northern Illinois.

This duo also picked up singles wins on Friday, Franz earning a 6-4, 6-2 win against Eastern Michigan’s Vidisha Reddy, and Vevere posting a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Sara Simonova of Milwaukee.

In addition, Oihane Vicario and Selma Tounsi also picked up singles wins on the day, Vicario notching a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(4) win against Notre Dame’s Maria Castedo, and Tounsi earning a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(4) victory against Sydney Sforzo of Notre Dame.

The Vikings will continue play at the WMU Invitational tomorrow.

Friday Doubles

Vevere/Franz (CSU) def. Zieglar/Rogosch (WMU), 6-2

Vichare/Brichakova (EMU) def. Yauch/Tounsi (CSU), 6-4

Konieva/Cavestro (MKE) def. Vicario/Heren (CSU), 6-4

Laynes/Arafat (WAYNE) def. Vicario/Heren (CSU), 6-1

Glazbrook/Patel (OAK) def. Yauch/Tounsi (CSU), 7-5

Vevere/Franz (CSU) def. Righi/Ninova (NIU), 6-0

Friday Singles

Oihane Vicario (CSU) def. Maria Castedo (ND), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(4)

Selma Tounsi (CSU) def. Sydney Sforzo (ND), 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(4)

Sabina Brichakova (EMU) def. Bethany Yauch (CSU), 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(8)

Marta Komar (WAYNE) def. Sima Heren (CSU), 6-7(3), 6-4, 1-0(6)

Ella Franz (CSU) def. Vidisha Reddy (EMU), 6-4, 6-2

Tereze Vevere (CSU) def. Sara Simonova (MKE), 6-2, 6-3