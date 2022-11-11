Climate Change and Mental Health: Philosophy Professor Explains the Relationship

Blake Hestir, philosophy professor and associate director of CALM Studies, is seeking
how to integrate ecology, sustainability and mental health. He’s researching how our
own wellbeing and the well-being of the planet are closely woven, and he recently
shared his thoughts with TCU News.
Would you tell us briefly about your research?
I’m interested in the nature of lived experience, how we think about and engage with
nature and what it means to flourish. Like others, I have a real concern about the
related challenges of climate change, environmental degradation and inequity. The
mental health situation in the U.S. is at least in part related to these.
There’s this tradition in the U.S. and other countries of thinking of Earth as our
natural resource and treating it as a receptacle for our waste. We’re also part of
this Western worldview that the mind is separate from the body and the self is separate
from the world. My research is dedicated to helping us move beyond these ways of thinking.
What is your primary goal?
One idea that I find optimistic is that we can also change the world by changing ourselves.
I maintain that through developing a practical sense of the interdependence of self
and nature, as well as a conceptual understanding of what interdependence and flourishing
involve, we can more effectively work together to sustain and promote them. And live
well in doing so.
I would love for us to shift the climate conversation from “me” thinking to “we” thinking
and from “crisis thinking” to “flourishing thinking,” “well-being thinking” and “equity
thinking.” I think this is a more constructive way to promote long-term sustainability.
What would you advise people as a good first step to implementing this idea in their
own lives?
Slow down and dedicate one or two days a month to going without any electronics for
a full 24 hours. Rest and simply spend some time noticing. If you are able and weather
permits, consider taking a mindful stroll through a park, simply noticing with curiosity
what you see and what thoughts and feelings arise. Take at least 15 minutes in silence
to journal about your experiences. This is an amazing practice.
You often use the word “flourish.” During the pandemic, many of us were just surviving
emotionally. Can you expand on what it takes to “flourish?”
I’m working on a book, Are We Experiencing? Climate Change, Sustainability, and Flourishing, where I explore various conceptions of self and flourishing. One common element
is that the self is an activity rather than a thing and that flourishing is an activity
of a certain sort. It’s an embodied practice, an intentional, skillful way of living that is inextricably
interdependent with the land and other living beings, and thereby socio-ecologically
sensitive. When we dedicate ourselves to flourishing, over time we will not only be healthier
and more empowered, we will also feel healthier and more empowered.
What is next for you and your research?
In addition to the book, I have an article, “Self and Sustainability,” in the works
and am also co-authoring a paper, “Flourishing as Practice: An Inclusive Model of
Self, Interdependence, and Sustainability,” with my colleague, Religion Professor
Mark Dennis, and Christine Wamsler at the Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies. We are also collaborating
on a panel discussion around this topic with Yuria Celidwen, a cultural psychologist and contemplative teacher.
In addition to being a philosophy professor, you’re also involved with CALM Studies.
Can you tell us about that?
Mark and I, along with our colleague Dave Aftandilian, associate professor of anthropology,
dedicate much time to working with students, helping them learn the skills of well-being
though various course offerings, including The Art and Science of Human Flourishing,
as well as the CALM Studies student meditation group. Mark and I are both certified
mindfulness meditation teachers.
CALM stands for “Compassionate Awareness and Living Mindfully.” Our pillars are belonging,
wisdom, compassion and flourishing. We are part of an emerging interdisciplinary inquiry
into, and critical reflection on, the nature and significance of the theories and
practices of well-being.
More information about what we are doing with CALM Studies can be found here.
