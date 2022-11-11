Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Scarsdale tennis’ Natalie Hu

Name: Natalie Hu

School: Scarsdale

Sport: Tennis

Class: Senior

Athletics: Last week on Nov. 4, Hu helped lead the Raiders to a 7-0 win over Port Washington to win the NYSPHSAA team championship for the second straight year. She beat her opponent from Port Washington 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. … In her four years playing tennis at Scarsdale, Hu was undefeated in the regular season during every team competition. … During the 2022 season, the two-time girls tennis captain finished the regular season 9-0. … She helped lead Scarsdale to its second straight Section 1 team championship. … She’s garnered All League and All Section honors for tennis this year and the last three years. … Hu will continue her tennis career at Tufts University.

Extracurriculars: Hu’s a member of Signifer, the Scarsdale high school honor society. … She’s the president of the Operation Smile Club and she’s a part of the Operation Smile International Student Leadership Council. … Hu’s a member of Habitat for Humanity and the Project Green Club.

