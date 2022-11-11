Convicted sex offender died after his genitals were cut off





A convicted sex criminal bled to death after he was found with his genitalia cut off on an industrial estate, an inquest heard. Reginald Alan Roach, 63, was discovered by a dog walker on Sunday. He was “unresponsive” and died after sustaining “wounds” to his private parts.

In August, the man admitted exposing himself at a Travelodge. Naked from the waist down, Roach asked hotel staff to place a bet on for him, North Wales Live reports. Judge Gwyn Jones suspended the defendant’s 16-week jail term. The defence lawyer said Roach, who is from Bangor, north Wales, suffered a serious brain injury when he was younger. Roach also destroyed a poppy display the day after Remembrance Sunday in 2019. The man who, at the time, told police he had been in the navy for 12 years, damaged a wooden cross and wreath at Ysbyty Gwnyedd, north Wales. He was spared jail on that occasion too, after his lawyer highlighted that he had drug and alcohol difficulties. Roach paid £100 compensation and £85 costs after that court appearance.

Kate Sutherland, acting senior coroner for north west Wales, opened the Roach’s inquest today and was told a post mortem examination had been carried out on the deceased. The coroner then gave the provisional cause of death as “shock and haemorrhaging due to incised wounds removing genitalia”. The acting senior coroner adjourned the hearing to a later date pending the result of further investigations. Roach had a court appearance listed at Llandudno Magistrates Court on October 31, about a week before his death, when he faced a charge of failing to comply with notification requirements in relation to the sex offenders register at Caernarfon Police Station on September 13, 2022. He was expected to enter a plea that day.

