Corvallis Culture: Last Days for Veteran’s Lens, Enchanted Movies, Two Important Readings, & Elf, The Musical – The Corvallis Advocate

Winter is here. Welcome back. Unfortunately, snows such as the one we had last weekend are seldom seen in the Willamette Valley due to our low elevation and unique weather patterns. Most days, the mercury refuses to lower itself much past 32 and we are confined to precipitation scaling anywhere between a mizzle and torrential.

Thankfully, there are plenty of exciting winter events, both indoors and out, to engage with during the winter season and to prepare us for the holidays.

Veteran’s Lens: November 12 will be the last day for The Arts Center’s exhibit “Through a Veteran’s Lens” – featuring photography from veterans. As today is Veterans Day, these last two days are well worth a look for all ages.

The Arts Center is located at 700 SW Madison Ave and is open noon to 5:00 p.m.

At the Whiteside Theatre: Movies are a favorite of countless individuals, and we were unable to experience films, live, inside movie theaters for nearly two years during quarantine and the heat of the pandemic. Viewing films via online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and so forth became the viewing standard during isolation times. Yet, there is no replicating the experience provided by the cinema itself. The fifty-foot screen towers above you in your seat. Sonorific waves of sound thunder along the walls, through your being, and one can feel the movie. This cannot be replicated at home.

This Saturday, November 12, at 3:00, the Whiteside Theatre will be showing the live action Disney movie Enchanted – a whimsical modern parody of several canonical Disney fairy tales. Without spoiling any critical aspects of the plot, I can say that this film brilliantly blends themes of Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty in a contemporary context while adding elements of the hero’s journey as shown in works such as King Arthur and The Sword and the Stone. Starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, this film is a feel-good fantasy rom-com for the ages. If you have children, they will thoroughly enjoy this film alongside them. If you are looking for a first date, this light, quirky Disney parody will be an easy film to bond over. If you’re simply a lover of Disney, you will love how the separate tales intertwine. To all who decide to attend this week’s show, you will not be disappointed.

Find tickets to Enchanted here.

Provost Lecture Series: On Monday, November 14, Oregon State University’s Provost Series is welcoming acclaimed journalist Sam Quinones. Quinones has written about immigration, gangs, drug trafficking, the opioid crisis, and the US-Mexico border. His lecture will focus on his newest book The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth.

The lecture will be at 8:30 p.m. in the LaSells Stewart Center, located at 875 SW 26th St.

Grass Roots Reading: November 15 will see author David Baker speak about his book on the coral reefs titled The Lost Continent: Coral Reef Conservation and Restoration in the Age of Extinction. This book is all about the ecological crisis in which over half the coral reefs are being destroyed. Including more than 60 photos from Colombia to Australia to the Florida Keys.

This event takes place at 8:30 p.m. in the OSU Cascade Hall, located at 601 SW 17th St., Room 136. Grass Roots will have books available at the event.

An Elfish Evening: Since Halloween is past us, it must be time for Christmas! And what’s more Christmasy than a musical about one of Santa’s elves. The Majestic, located at 115 SW 2nd St., is currently presenting “Elf, The Musical.” A show all about a young lad who accidently ends up in Santa’s bag and is raised to be an elf.

This musical is directed by Jim Martinez with vocal direction from Mickey Herrin and choreography by Emily Ferrin, Mimi Chen, and Karlie Moore. It will be playing until November 20, and you can find tickets here.

By Advocate Staff