Cramer’s lightning round: I no longer advocate that you should sell Activision Blizzard

Advanced Micro Devices Inc: “We’ve cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. … We’re happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today.”

Medtronic PLC: “I can’t recommend it. … There are many better healthcare stocks out there.”

Activision Blizzard Inc: “I actually think that Activision Blizzard on its own right, at this point, could be worth what it’s selling for. And therefore, I no longer advocate that you should sell it.”

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.

