Cruise passenger moans about problem with balcony

Balcony cabins on a cruise are a great way for passengers to enjoy the view. They are more expensive than interior or window cabins.

However, one passenger has said they found the balcony cabin “really annoying” due to an unforeseen issue.

They said on Reddit: “The only reason we booked a balcony stateroom was because we now have a three year old and she goes to sleep fairly early.

“We didn’t want to miss out on sitting outside and relaxing when she was sleeping. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m hyper sensitive due to not wanting my toddler being woken from her nap early or if the constant door slamming would still really annoy me.

“Honestly I think it would still really annoy me. I know that whenever I close any door on the ship, even if it’s a door going out on a deck, I will hold onto the door and make sure it doesn’t slam shut.

