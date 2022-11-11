David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II spotlights animals, environment

6-part documentary series focuses on how climate change is affecting the cryosphere. Photo by BBC Earth

Article content David Attenborough would like you to know the cold, hard facts about the world’s cold, hard regions — from its mountain peaks to frozen deserts, to snow-laden forests and bone-chilling oceans.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 2011, the British naturalist and historian narrated the seven-part BBC documentary Frozen Planet, which focused on the animals and environment in the Arctic and Antarctic. It happened to pick up four Emmy Awards along the way.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content Now, at age 96, he’s back with Frozen Planet II. Unfolding over six episodes, the documentary expands its scope to include the entire cryosphere and examines how climate change is affecting it. The series premières Sunday on BBC Earth, which is also available through Amazon Prime Video. Episodes of Frozen Planet II will air simultaneously on that platform. “We felt that there was a universal film to be made that was contemporary, fresh and had real relevance, linked in to the audience’s greater consciousness around climate change,” says executive producer Mark Brownlow.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “If we could do a series that celebrates first and foremost the wonder and magic of our frozen worlds, we could also surprise them with the variety and the heroic stories of survival across all of these different frozen areas at a time when they’re changing rapidly.” Photo by BBC Earth Brownlow says the production team used time-lapse cameras and satellites to help show the scale and speed of climate change. Much closer up, ultra-high definition cameras captured animals in survival mode — at a U.K. preview in August, audience members gasped in horror when an eagle dragged a chamois calf from a mountainside and threw it to its death. It wasn’t the only casualty. In the Arctic tundra, grizzly bears picked off newborn musk ox calves. And in the Antarctic Peninsula, a team of killer whales targeted a seal on an ice floe with ruthless precision.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It could be very hard to watch some of these predation sequences,” co-producer Alex Lanchester told U.K. publication The Telegraph. “You’re just there to film what happens, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect you. It can be really quite horrible to watch some of the things that happen.” The project involved 102 shoots around the world and took four-and-a-half years to complete. The first episode introduces the various regions and explains what makes them unique. Subsequent instalments tackle the Arctic Ocean, Antarctica, mountains, and the northern lands. Cameras travel to countries such as Mongolia, Russia, Norway, Kenya, Japan, Peru, New Zealand, and Italy. Canada is also a highlight: watch for scenes in places including Alberta, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by BBC Earth “The last episode — Our Frozen Planet — is effectively a science film,” says co-producer Elizabeth White. “In this episode all the stories are told through scientists or Indigenous people who live or work in these cold regions.” It all makes for a compelling portrait of climate change and the gravity of its consequences. A recent report published by the Global Carbon Project (GCP) found that CO2 emissions are rising so quickly there is now a 50 per cent chance the world will cross a crucial climate change threshold soon. Still, Frozen Planet II is optimistic. “I think that anybody who knows anything about these regions will probably say the situation is bleak in many ways. But what we’ve tried to set up from the beginning is that these people are striving to turn things around before it’s too late,” says White. “And in the final messages of this series we are trying to inject a sense of hope. We’ve got scientists talking about the fact that at our fingertips we do have the technology to be using renewables, to be transforming society, and that there is the will. The will is greater now than ever.” Frozen Planet II makes its Canadian première on Sunday, Nov. 13, on BBC Earth. BBC Earth is also available on Prime Video, with Frozen Planet II airing simultaneously on the platform.

Share this article in your social network