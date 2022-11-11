David Walliams’ BGT role ‘under threat’ after apologising for abuse

David Walliams is one of four judges on Britain’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. The comedian recently admitted to making “disrespectful comments” about two contestants after a leaked transcript shared by the Guardian highlighted the judge’s vile abuse.

The offensive remarks were made during a recorded audition show at the London Palladium in January 2020.

In the leaked transcript of a recording, the children’s book author reportedly said to one contestant: “She thinks you want to f**k her, but you don’t.”

He is also heard saying a vile derogatory term to another contestant.

A TV source has now reportedly suggested in the Daily Mail that David’s BGT role is now in jeopardy.

