DC Studios Boss Just Got Fans Involved In Choosing Upcoming Movies

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has officially started in his position leading the DCU, and he’s already looked to the fans for what they want to see in the franchise’s future.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) made headlines in recent weeks when Gunn and executive Peter Safran were announced as the leaders of the newly-minted DC Studios. This comes as part of a major rebranding effort from the studio as the team attempts to get the DC Universe in the right place, developing a more cohesive and coherent vision with one streamlined story across multiple platforms.

Currently, the DCU still has four more releases set for theatrical runs in 2023, which come after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam makes its own impact on the big screen to close out 2022. But after this new batch of stories, the slate is wide open for Warner Bros. and DC to bring any number of new heroes into play.

Well, thanks to a new social media post, James Gunn has taken to the virtual streets to find out just what the fans want in this new era of DC movies.

James Gunn Asks Fans About New DC Heroes

DC

In a new post on Mastodon, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn asked the DC fanbase about which new heroes they want to see in their own big-screen movie, particularly looking for new characters who have yet to get their own solo film.

“Which DC character/s who hasn’t yet had their own film do you want to see most on the big screen?”

Gunn has already received a few intriguing answers from fans on this post.

@Jaime J suggested a number of names, the most notable amongst them being Batgirl after the heroine’s recent solo movie was controversially canceled ahead of its HBO Max debut. The user also offered Nightwing as a suggestion, calling Dick Grayson their “favorite ex-Robin.”

User @brendan (ジャンク品) suggested both Martian Manhunter and Plastic Man, the former of which was used in a cameo role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

User @Auroris threw Poison Ivy into the equation, expressing almost rage at the fact that “she doesn’t have a film” in the DCU yet.

@Comrade Broski presented the idea of Blue Beetle and Booster Gold for an ideal “buddy movie,” sharing their hope to see WBD do something with that duo.

@GrantS_NZ offered a couple of suggestions in Jessica Cruz’s Green Lantern, Green Arrow, or Black Canary.

What Heroes Will Debut in New DCU?

James Gunn certainly has a great deal of work ahead of him as he builds the new DC Universe, which has no confirmed direction after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And considering that he’s always been one to interact with fans throughout his time in the comic book movie world, seeing this post is no surprise as he starts his new DC venture.

Gunn has already teased a few characters that he has on his list to bring into future projects, which will take some time to develop as new solo movies and TV shows are given the green light from Warner Bros.’ upper management.

Recently, Gunn and Safran teamed up with WBD CEO David Zaslav to lay out their plans for the DC Universe, which should span the next eight to ten years as the studio reworks the franchise. Hopefully, once Gunn gets a little more time under his belt in this new high-ranking position, he’ll be able to share more details on what’s actually being put into place for that plan.