DCC signs relationship agreement with mana whenua


The renewal of a relationship agreement between local rūnaka and the Dunedin City Council has been compared to that of marriage vows.

Representatives from Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Te Rūnanga ō Ōtākou and the council met for a hui and the signing of the updated manatu whakaaetaka (relationship agreement) at Tamatea, Ōtākou marae yesterday.

The ongoing relationship will be achieved through the establishment of Te Pae Māori as a new mana whenua forum aimed at furthering the relationship between the rūnaka and the council.



