Demi Moore baffles fans by adopting dead baby donkey for her birthday

Demi Moore has marked her 60th birthday by gifting herself a stuffed baby donkey named Darren. Sharing her excitement, Demi posed in front of the animal with her pet dog, Pilaf, sitting in a bag across her shoulder.

Speaking alongside taxidermy artist, Kady Rose, Demi said: “Well, it’s my birthday present to me… it’s really incredible, I’m so happy.”

In the caption, the Ghost actress added: “Darren the Baby Donkey by @Kady_Rose

Amazing, beautiful, caring and thoughtful work breathing new life into a little creature whose life was over before it had a chance to begin.

“So happy I can give it a place to be appreciated! Thank you, Kady!”

Her daughter, Scout, 31, was one of the first to comment, praising: “She’s coming out of the closet as a lover of still born taxidermy !!!!!! What a way to start 60!!!” (sic)

However, many other followers were not as impressed.

Emily scoffed: “Hold up. This is taxidermy!? People have too much money. Cringe.”

While Laura remarked: “I have no idea what to do with this…can’t unsee that.”