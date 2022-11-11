Did you know that : Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 7.654 million people have crossed the Ukraine-Poland border and not a single refugee camp has been set up, which gives us a world record. We can be proud of ourselves
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.