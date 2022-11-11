Ditch common ‘fashion disaster’ shoes which age you

The way you wear your wardrobe can add or take away years, depending on how you do it. Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about which style looks women should ditch for good in order to look younger instantly.
Selecting the correct shoes is crucial when trying to look a little younger, as there is a fine line between youthful and silly.
Melissa stated: “Somehow, tottering along like Bambi is ok when you’re young.
“When you’re, as the French say, ‘une femme d’un certain age”, it’s a completely different thing. And, by the way, “une femme d’un certain age” is a good thing!”
However, while it’s important to avoid those unrealistically high shoes you can barely walk in, make sure to not go the opposite way.
Melissa continued: “Clumpy black shoes worn with everything is another fashion disaster.”
Instead, opt for different styles and colours that complement your outfits and make them pop.
Melissa did admit, however, that she would personally be “wary of trainers”, which are incredibly comfortable but not very “stylish”.
The same goes for midi-dresses, which the expert believes can be a fashion fail. Opt for mini or maxi dresses instead.
Comfort is key in many circumstances, however cosy fashion is not making you look any younger, according to the expert.
Melissa explained to Express.co.uk that “baggy, shapeless clothes don’t do anyone any favours”.
If you do have one baggy garment, for example a loose pair of trousers or blouson top, make sure to pair this with something more slim-fitting.
Next, Melissa warned mature women to steer clear of one particular, very practical accessory – the long strap black bag.
She explained: “A long strap, black bag worn with everything is a sure fire way of being a style free zone.”
The bag doesn’t have to be multi-coloured, as small, dainty black bags can be super chic and trends.
However, it’s also a good idea to occasionally experiment with colour when accessorising, as this can break up an otherwise plain outfit.
Speaking of the colour black, Melissa Lund made an important distinction: “Many an article has been written by fashion editors about how black isn’t flattering.
“Fashion editors do not have the same training as image coaches, it’s worth remembering.
“You can look absolutely gorgeous in black at any age, if it’s your colour. However, if it’s not your colour it will be hard to wear, whatever your age.”
As for the other colours, it is possible for all these to look “great” on you as long as you find the right shade after a colour analysis session.
“However, with black there is no version: all this stuff about summer black etc is just hot air.
“Black is – and should be – the blackest of blacks; anything else isn’t really black and will often look cheap.”
