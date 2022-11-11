Donald Glover Doesn’t Know What To Do With Black Women

What starts as a frivolous venture for Van to make some money as a guest actor quickly transforms into Van fighting to protect her daughter from the exploitative clutches of a studio run by “Mr. Chocolate.” He Personal assistants shuttle Lottie around various sets, having her play the daughter of a mother who has a crack addiction and is in an emotionally abusive marriage. “You just make unrelatable shit that takes advantage of the people you say you’re trying to help,” Van asserts. It is arguably the most engaged Van’s character has been with various anchoring dynamics of the series — her daughter and the city — yet it ends up feeling very dated, largely because the episode and its positions were originally crafted years before the pandemic. Her sudden and unexpected foray into acting, which is introduced for the first time in the episode, also marks a complete devolution of Van’s characterization. She originally served as a stabilizing force and main provider in her relationship with Earn and has become one of the most aimless figures on the show, with no real grasp of her ambitions and desires.

The most emotionally layered and poignant episode of the season so far, “Snipe Hunt,” feels unearned. Van and Earn go camping as a family for their daughter’s birthday, while reconciling and making plans to move to Los Angeles together. But there hasn’t been enough investment in Van as a character or her shifting relationship with Earn to imbue the decision with the implied weightiness.

Stefani Robinson, one of now two Black women writers on Atlanta, has previously spoken about the pressures of being a Black woman in the writers room of a show that becomes such a lightning rod for Black cultural discussion. “I just see my name get thrown around, like, ‘Well she’s the only one, so she’s responsible. Is that how she thinks of all women?’ I become the lightning rod for the females’ perspective,” she said in a 2018 interview with the Wrap. “It’s such a hard place to be in and, I think, not a fair place to be in. There need to be more women everywhere, to be honest.”

These critiques about Black women on the show aren’t novel; they are just ones that Glover — both Donald and his brother Stephen, who also writes on the series — continues to resist. In a recent Deadline interview, Donald said, “To be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women’ — I’m like, It’s such … a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”

As in his previous responses to such questions, he suggests that the fault is with the viewer and critic, who has not understood his work or his community correctly; he assumes that they are thinly veiled personal vendettas. But he fails to accept that such comments stem from the particular ways that the show Atlanta presents Black women. Instead, he insists, “the conversation isn’t as elevated as it should be.”

Atlanta’s season finale is tonight, which doesn’t leave much room to address many of these gaps. What we can best hope for is a satisfying acknowledgement of Van’s changing trajectory. It would also be nice to see some characterization that goes beyond her relationship with Earn and suggests a path to fulfillment that exists beyond the melancholy, ambiguous state of her life as a partner and mother. Glover’s skill as a creator is more than evident, which is what makes his inability to provide fleshed-out characterization and narrative arcs with Black women characters so frustrating. That his response to these criticisms is to deflect and evade is a choice and a political statement, more so than any partner he has chosen romantically. Glover does not owe Black women anything, but what they do not deserve is antagonism. Black women on the internet or in real life are not villains for inquiring and demanding more, whether or not you agree with them. ●