Drivers warned as millions set to avoid MOT test despite fines

New data from Halfords has shown that four in 10 British motorists say they have concerns about, or definitely won’t be able to, afford their next MOT test. A further 17 percent are not sure whether or not they will be able to, as the cost of living crisis continues to grip the nation.

Among those who responded to the survey, 45 percent say that if they can’t afford an MOT, they still plan to keep driving their car regardless.

In addition, 17 percent of drivers – equating to millions of motorists – admit they have driven a car without a valid MOT certificate in the past 12 months.

A further fifth say they know someone else who has, sparking concerns about the number of unsafe vehicles on UK roads.

Further findings from Halfords also highlighted a growing issue of “working poverty”, with nine in 10 in this situation saying their job would be impossible or much harder without a car.

READ MORE: Sainsbury’s implements new 50p charge in petrol stations