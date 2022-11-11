



Just Stop Oil have announced their relentless campaign has come to a halt today to give the government time to “consider their responsibilities”. Writing on Twitter, a spokesperson began: “From today, Just Stop Oil will halt its campaign of civil resistance on the M25. We are giving time to those in Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time.”

National Highways reported “multiple incidents” on Britain’s busiest motorway during the morning rush hour. But they were resolved earlier than in previous stunts by the eco-zealots. The response came the day after Home Secretary Suella Braverman called on police chiefs to take a tougher line with the protesters who brazenly break the law. A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil continued on Twitter: “We ask that the Prime Minister consider his statement at COP27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global heating, the 33 million people displaced by floods in Pakistan, and the moral and economic imperative to honour our pledges.

“You don’t get to recycle words and promises — you owe it to the British people to act. Today is Remembrance Day, we call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country. “Take the necessary first step to ensure a liveable future and halt new oil and gas. The UK Government’s failure to do so is a criminal dereliction of its fundamental duty — to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens, and is an act of utter betrayal of billions of people living in the Global South. “It is murder, plain and simple. The supporters of Just Stop Oil are now the people upholding law and order and protecting civil society. “Under British law, people in this country have a right to cause disruption to prevent greater harm — we will not stand by.” READ MORE: Eco mob backs down after days of M25 chaos with angry six-point threat

