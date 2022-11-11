Eleven children collapse at school after playing ouija board game





Eleven children were hospitalised after vomiting and passing out after playing a ouija board game. They were found in a corridor by their teachers at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato, Colombia.

The students suffered violent vomiting and muscle spasms, which medics said was due to food poisoning, the Mirror reported. The children, aged between 13 and 17, were rushed to the Manuela Beltrán Hospital, in the district of Socorro. They had been playing with a ouija board, a board with letters, numbers, and the words yes, no, hello and goodbye marked on it. Users place one finger each on a small heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic called a planchette, and then this spells out words or phrases to those participating. It is used with the aim of contacting the dead.

Jose Pablo Toloza Rondón, the mayor of Hato said the ouija board was forming part of the investigation. He said: “The children were passed out, at the time they were found they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths. “It is not ruled out that it was the ouija board, that is part of the investigation. “Others say that they consumed water from a container, others that they came from a pool and had been given something to eat.” READ MORE: Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub closures

The rectory of the Technical Institute said that it was not going to rule on the case until the facts were clarified with authorities. Ouija boards were commercially introduced in 1890 by businessman Elijah Bond and were regarded to be a parlour game unrelated to the supernatural until American spiritualist Pearl Curran popularised the talking board as a diving tool during World War 1. From then on, spiritualist claimed they could talk with the dead and reports state a board very similar to a modern-day ouija board was used in Ohio in 1886 for quick communications with spirits.

