Elizabeth Hurley said Matthew Perry was ‘nightmare’ to work with

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, has revealed that working with Friends actor Matthew Perry, 53, was a “nightmare” due to his struggles with addiction. Liz’s comments come after the pair’s 2002 romcom Serving Sara had to be “shut down” on account of his dwindling health, something which Matthew openly talks about in his recently released memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Speaking to Yahoo! Liz explained that she had only read excerpts of his book so far. But praised the actor on his writing abilities.

She said: “It’s quite interesting. He’s a very funny writer like he’s a very funny man. He’s an incredibly gifted comedian… his way with words is fantastic.”

The star went on to say that she has “very fond memories” of the actor who shot to international fame after playing Chandler Bing on sitcom Friends, but when working with him, his addiction affected his work.

She added: “I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”

