Elizabeth Hurley said Matthew Perry was ‘nightmare’ to work with

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, has revealed that working with Friends actor Matthew Perry, 53, was a “nightmare” due to his struggles with addiction. Liz’s comments come after the pair’s 2002 romcom Serving Sara had to be “shut down” on account of his dwindling health, something which Matthew openly talks about in his recently released memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
Speaking to Yahoo! Liz explained that she had only read excerpts of his book so far. But praised the actor on his writing abilities.
She said: “It’s quite interesting. He’s a very funny writer like he’s a very funny man. He’s an incredibly gifted comedian… his way with words is fantastic.”
The star went on to say that she has “very fond memories” of the actor who shot to international fame after playing Chandler Bing on sitcom Friends, but when working with him, his addiction affected his work.
She added: “I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”
READ MORE: Michael Douglas looks frail as he continues to show off new red hair
Within the book Matthew writes from his point of view about working with Liz, saying that both her and the films director Reginald Hudlin were “p***ed off” over the shutdown.
He wrote: “During Serving Sara … the director was p***ed off — I’d ruined his movie; Elizabeth Hurley, my co-star, was p***ed off (she never got to do another movie, either).”
Following a two-month stint at a private rehab centre, Matthew returned to set in order to finish the film.
Liz recalled: “That was a little tough, but he came back and he was fabulous.”
After returning to set, Yahoo! reported that Matthew “had to revoice everything that we shot before,” with the star confessing that his speech was slurred in scenes before rehab.
Having shot Serving Sara at the same time as Friends, which finished in 2004, Matthew writes in his book that he struggled to cope with the double workload.
In order to cope he turned to drugs and alcohol, confessing that he would drink vodka out of a water bottle.
Matthew said: “It was shot in Dallas and I was doing Friends at the same time, so it doubled my workload. And I was flying on a private jet drinking vodka out of a water bottle.
“I weighed 155 pounds, on my way to 128 pounds.
“I feel too sorry for that guy, he’s going through too much, and it’s me. And I remember that, and I didn’t understand what was going on,” Matthew added.
“But again, I’m sorry, and I’m so grateful to not be that anymore.”
In a bid to get sober and curb his addictions, Matthew estimated that he has spent approximately $9m and been to 6,000 Alcohol Anonymous meetings.
Source link