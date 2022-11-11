Emily Blunt would be up for a ‘Devil Wears Prada’ sequel | CNN





Emily Blunt would be more than game to return to the role that made her one of film’s most iconic fashion mean girls.

The “Quiet Place” actress appeared on “The View” on Thursday to discuss her new series “The English,” and during her chat with the daytime hosts, her turn in 2006 gem “The Devil Wears Prada,” opposite Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, came up.

When asked about whether she’d consider doing a reboot or new movie in the same world, Blunt responded that she would, “in a heartbeat.”

In reminiscing about her character of the same name, a catty assistant to Streep’s terrifying magazine editor Miranda Priestly, Blunt said the fashion and styling alone would be reason enough to reprise the role.

“The green eye shadow is so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad,” Blunt remarked of her character Emily’s edgy cosmetic choices.

“And the fashion — we loved it. I would do [another movie] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It’s so fun,” she added.

Hathaway, whose career also skyrocketed thanks to “Prada,” shared a bit more hesitation around the prospect of a sequel when she visited “The View” just last week.

“I don’t know if there can be [a sequel],” she said, while on the show to promote her new film “Armageddon Time.” “I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It’s just very different now.”

“Although, it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe,” she added. “And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”