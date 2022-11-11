Emma Thompson left ‘unworthy’ by Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena

Emma Thompson, 63, has opened up about her heartbreak when her six-year marriage to Kenneth Branagh, 61, came to an end in 1995 and it emerged that he had been having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter, 56.
It is thought that the pair had grown close while on the set of the 1994 film, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. They went on to have a high-profile five-year relationship.
In a new interview, Emma says she was “utterly blind” to the affair, and explains that it left her feeling “half alive”.
The Love Actually star told The New Yorker: “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had a relationship with another woman on set
“What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.
Speaking in 2013, Emma said: “All blood under the bridge. You can’t hold on to anything like that.
“It’s pointless. I haven’t got the energy for it. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago.”
In the same interview, as reported by the Daily Mail, Emma also joked that there are similarities between the actresses that may have attracted Kenneth.
She joked: “Being slightly mad and a bit fashion-challenged.
“Perhaps that’s why Ken loved us both. She’s a wonderful woman, Helena.”
Helena and Kenneth split in 1999 and she began a relationship with Planet of the Apes director Tim Burton two years later. He had previously dated model Lisa Marie for nine years.
In 2002, Helena spoke about her frustrations at being described as a “home-breaker” following her high-profile relationships.
She said, as reported by The Telegraph: “Yes. I’m a habitual, serial home-breaker, apparently.
“It gets frustrating because I know the story and the truth of it. It is very hurtful and, frankly, some of the things I have been called are quite libellous.
“But it’s part of the price of being in the public eye.”
Helena and Tim were together for 13 years and share two children: Billy, 19, and Nell, 15.
As for Kenneth, he married film art director Lindsay Brunnock in 2003 after meeting during filming of Shackleton.
