Emma Thompson left ‘unworthy’ by Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena

Emma Thompson, 63, has opened up about her heartbreak when her six-year marriage to Kenneth Branagh, 61, came to an end in 1995 and it emerged that he had been having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter, 56.

It is thought that the pair had grown close while on the set of the 1994 film, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. They went on to have a high-profile five-year relationship.

In a new interview, Emma says she was “utterly blind” to the affair, and explains that it left her feeling “half alive”.

The Love Actually star told The New Yorker: “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had a relationship with another woman on set

“What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.

