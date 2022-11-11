Environment department processed EIA applications worth $1bn since 2021

The Department of Environment has processed 596 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications worth $1 billion and issued 50 Prohibition Notices and 46 non-compliance notices since 2021.

This was revealed by the Director Environment Sandeep Singh at the Introductory Training on Environment for Fiji Police Force-Western Division this week.

Ms Singh said most of the breaches included unauthorized developments and illegal gravel extraction and non-compliance of EIA approval conditions in the logging sector.

In terms of waste and pollution control the department received 332 waste disposal applications in 2021 while a total of 202 non-compliance notices were issued to facilities for the same period for operating without a Waste Disposal and Recycling Permit.

Sharing further statistics Ms Singh said 35 Prohibition Notice were issued to facilities for breaching the Environment Management Act and the Environment Management (Waste Disposal and Recycling) Regulations 2007 for various types of offence that included harmful emissions and discharges into the environment; and not meeting the national standards specified under the EMAct 2005.

“The Department has also issued at least four stop order Notices to facilities to completely cease all operations for 72 hours for serious breaches under section 39 the EMAct 2005.”

With the purpose of introducing Fiji environmental laws to the police department in the Western Division, Ms Singh shared some of the environment regulations, legislations and the areas that were of great concern to the Department of Environment.

She said through the training the department aimed to create awareness and understanding on the roles and responsibilities of the Fiji Police Force in terms of enforcement and compliance of the Environmental laws.

“We look forward to working with the Fiji Police Force to tackle environmental related crimes in Fiji,” she said.

The department thanked the Chief of Operations- ACP Abdul Khan and his team for all the support and for partnering with the Ministry of Environment to protect Fiji’s border and biodiversity and for further enhancing and strengthening our working relationship.