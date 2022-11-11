Everything to Know About Princess Diana’s Relationship With Heart Surgeon Hasnat Khan

The Crown’s fifth season is officially lurking on Netflix, and if you’ve already gotten to the point where Princess Diana is casually dating a heart surgeon, you might be wondering if their relationship actually happened IRL. Answer: yes! Diana was in a committed relationship with Hasnat Khan from 1995 to 1997, and they broke up shortly (very shortly) before Diana started dating Dodi Fayed. So, what do we know about Hasnat and Diana’s relationship in real life? Honestly, quite a bit, so buckle up.

Diana and Hasnat Met at a Hospital—Just Like on The Crown



According to Sarah Bradford’s book, Diana, the Princess of Wales met Hasnat while “visiting the sick husband of her therapist friend and counsellor, Oonagh Shanley-Toffolo, at Royal Brompton Hospital in West London.”

Hasnat had assisted on the surgery of Oonagh’s husband and “came into the room and was introduced to Diana.” Apparently, he “barely noticed” the princess, but she was “immediately struck by him” and said to her friend, “Isn’t he drop-dead gorgeous?”

Bradford describes Hasnat—who was born in Pakistan and had worked in both Sydney and London—as “kind, honorable, and compassionate,” and at first Diana managed to keep their affair “secret.” Like The Crown shows, she made “nightly visits” to his hospital and they also had several public dates where Diana wore a disguise.

Hasnat in 1996. Mathieu PolakGetty Images

Hasnat Opened Up About His Relationship With Diana

In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2008, Hasnat said he found Diana to be “a very normal person with great qualities” and said, “I think she did great work all over the world not just for the U.K. but for everyone. That is very important.”

Getty ImagesGetty Images

Diana Described Him as “Mr. Wonderful”

Diana was extremely serious about her relationship with Hasnat (whom she called “Mr. Wonderful”) and had big plans for their future together. Sarah Bradford writes that she “did everything she could to advance his career” and hoped that he could find work away from England so they could “marry and live together in peace.”

Diana was also close to Hasnat’s family and visited them in Pakistan, which he talked about to The Telegraph, saying, “She really enjoyed her time when she came here. She also enjoyed the afternoon tea she had with my family. And I think she very much liked the Asian family’s eccentric culture.”

Princess Diana in Pakistan, 1996 Pool/Tim Graham Picture LibraryGetty Images

Aside from that, Hasnat has no interest in talking about his relationship with Diana: “I’m loyal to her not because she was a celebrity, but because I’m loyal to all my friends. I’m like that,” he said. “If I had said some things about her before 1997, she could have responded to them but, since she is not here, it would be very unfair to make a comment about her.”

Diana Ended the Relationship in Summer 1997

According to Bradford, Diana and Hasnat’s relationship became public knowledge on November 3, 1996, when the Sunday Mirror reported on it. Diana tried to deflect by denying they were dating, which upset Hasnat to the point where they briefly stopped talking. But they worked things out and kept seeing each other—despite public scrutiny. In fact, the spotlight helped Diana move on from Prince Charles, and Bradford writes that Diana “no longer felt resentful of Camilla” and even sympathized with the “bad publicity her relationship with Charles generated.”

Hasnat Kahn in 1997 Stan KarczmarzGetty Images

While Diana and Hasnat were clearly in love, he was “undecided about the prospect of marriage” and things were kinda on-and-off. They eventually ended their relationship in July 1997. According to one of Diana’s friends who spoke to Sarah Bradford, “He was a wonderful person and he was in love with her, he was completely besotted with her, but he did not want to marry her.”

While this implies that Hasnat ended things, he claimed during an inquest into Diana’s death that she ended the relationship, saying (via The Daily Mail), “I think Diana finally realized that Al Fayed could give her all the things I could not. He had money and could provide the necessary security. You never see Al Fayed without six or seven bodyguards.”

Six days after their split (around July 20), Diana flew to Paris and started seeing Dodi Fayed. During the inquest into the crash that tragically killed them both, Diana’s friend Lady Annabel Goldsmith said (via The Telegraph) that in her opinion, Diana “was still on the rebound from Hasnat Khan” and was “trying to make [him] jealous.”

So, Where Is Hasnat Now?

Hasnat married his first wife, Hadia Sher Ali, in Pakistan back in May 2006. They divorced two years later, and Hasnat remarried Somi Sohail. As of a 2020 Daily Mail article, he is living in Essex.