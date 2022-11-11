Fears Putin could use Bond villain-style hypersonic weapon on Ukraine





Vladimir Putin could be plotting to reverse Russia’s sinking war plan by unleashing a Bond villain-style hypersonic EMP strike that could bring Ukraine to its knees if he can’t use nuclear weapons. In July, Russia boasted about possessing a new electromagnetic pulse (EMP) cannon – a weapon that could wipe out electronic communication within a six-mile radius. If launched successfully, sinister EMP has the ability to burn through Ukraine’s power grid, sparking panic and plunging millions of people into darkness in the bitterly cold winter months.

The destructive weapon could also knock out communication towers and other electronic assets that could severely impact on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in battle. EMPs are frequently attached to horrifying hypersonic nuclear missiles and fired more than 100 miles into space, potentially destroying electronic devices across an area the size of the US. But the non-nuclear version is understood to be able to wipe out enemy assets within a six-mile range. Russia has suffered numerous devastating battlefield losses in southern and eastern Ukraine over recent weeks and has frequently resorted to attacking critical civilian infrastructure. But now numerous experts are warning there is a chance Russia could launch an EMP to plunge millions of innocent Ukrainians into darkness.

Defence analyst Francis Tusa warned Russia “has already been attempting to make Ukraine as uninhabitable as possible ahead of winter”, adding in aninterview with The Times: “So I don’t rule out the possibility of an EMP strike as part of what seems to be a ‘scorched earth’ policy.” Council on Geostrategy director James Rogers also warned it is appearing “increasingly” likely Putin will resort to an EMP strike to “provide that break that would turn the tide for him”. He said: “We know that there is pressure on him with all the chatter within Russia about the failure of their generals. An EMP strike could provide that break that would turn the tide for him. But I don’t think that he is yet in a position. “The real stepping-stone to escalation — if there is one — is if the Ukrainians were to recapture the territory they had lost and begin to march on Crimea.” READ MORE: Russian wives ‘on mission’ to rescue husbands in Ukraine

“It risks losing strategic control of the situation as it cannot know for certain how the international community, and more importantly Nato, might act.” The expert warnings come days after increasingly desperate Russian generals were caught discussing the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Putin’s men are understood to have talked about when and how Russia might use such a nuke as it looks to reverse its failing war fortunes – culminating this week in the withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. National Security Council official John F Kirby wouldn’t comments on the “the particulars” of the language used by the Russian officials, but he said: “We’ve been clear from the outset that Russia’s comments about the potential use of nuclear weapons are deeply concerning, and we take them seriously.

“We continue to monitor this as best we can, and we see no indications that Russia is making preparations for such use.” Russia has threatened to launch nuclear weapons over recent months but just weeks ago, Putin used an address to the nation to warn he was not “bluffing” over it. He has a terrifying nuclear arsenal at his disposal which is believed to include up to 6,000 warheads – enough to inflict a horrifying 300million casualties. Smaller tactical nukes could even kill thousands of people and leave swathes of land in Ukraine uninhabitable for many years to come.

Like Loading...