Finance expert gives key tip for Brits as UK heads towards recession

“The Bank of England thinks the UK entered a recession this summer that will last well into 2024, with unemployment set to rise significantly to 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the current level of 3.5 percent.

“However, this assessment was made prior to the upcoming Budget which may worsen the outlook further given the potential scale of fiscal tightening being considered.”

What the recession means for you

Recessions have a widespread impact on nearly anyone living and benefiting from the economy. However, it can mean different things to different people.

Simon Jones, CEO of Investing Reviews previously told Express.co.uk: “From an employment perspective, a recession brings on the likelihood of job loss, employment stagnation and pay under inflation. This also means that graduates or people seeking their first employment will find it extra difficult.”

The UK’s 2008 recession saw unemployment levels peak at 10 percent.

However, Ms Rettie weighed in: “If you keep your job, your employer might choose to cut your salary or reduce your benefits.”

For people in receipt of benefits, this will provide an “incredible” barrier, according to Mr Jones.

He said: “As the benefit values are fixed whilst inflation increases, it means you will be left with less and less money to be able to heat your home or feed yourself.”

For those with mortgages, depending on the rate and deal, a starker rise in repayments could be seen while the Bank of England continues to hike interest rates.

Melanie Spencer, head of payment and mortgage services and business development director at finova previously said: “Consumers that have opted for fixed-rate products could be insulated from rate rises for some time, however, they may still find themselves struggling with late payments and foreclosure due to other financial hardships.”