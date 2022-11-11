Florida based Krewe of Europa announces 2023 parade schedule

Board Members -President Karen Bachler and Sgt of Arms Catherine Pastrana

Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa official 2023 global parade schedule

Bringing Miles of Smiles Across the Globe” — Craig Bachler

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES,, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa®, has released their 2023 confirmed travel parades and event schedule. The krewe is the only Parade krewe with members across the United States and several countries that participates in events local to Tampa Florida but also across the globe and will continue to “Bring Miles of Smiles Across the Globe” to parade spectators along the parade routes. In 2022, the krewe has participated in parades in Tampa, Tallahassee, Boston, California, New Orleans and Juneau Alaska.

2023 travel parade lineup:

1. March 13th to 20th, the Krewe of Europa will be traveling to Ireland for a week of celebrating the patron Saint of Ireland, St Patrick. The krewe has been invited to participate in the March 17th St Patrick’s Parade in Galway. Additionally, the krewe will have their annual ball on March 15th at Ballyseede Castle. There is a limited spots for guest to join the Ireland trip.

2. July 2nd, 2023, the Krewe of Europa will be celebrating Dover New Hampshire 400th birthday in the Dover 400. As part of our celebration to history, the krewe has been invited to appear in this celebration of New Hampshire’s oldest city.

3. September 30th, 2023, the Krewe of Europa will be participating in the Aloha Parade in Honolulu Hawaii.

4. October will have the krewe participating in the NYC Halloween Parade.

5. Thanksgiving Day Nov 24th, 2023 a soon to be announced major event.

6. December 1, 2023 Fantasy of Lights Gatlinburg Tenn.

7. The krewe will be releasing the Florida confirmed parade schedule in late December and will include four parades local to Tampa and two parades in the Panhandle area of Florida.

Europa celebrates the history of the early Trans Oceanic Trade Routes between the Old World of Europe and the New World of the America’s that opened up trade and early immigration. The krewe represents the original 44 countries of Europe and all costuming reflects traditional clothing between the 14th to 18th century.

For additional information on the Krewe of Europa®, visit www.kreweofeuropa.com or email at kreweofeuropa@mail.com