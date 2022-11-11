Forbes Organizes Metaverse Event in The Sandbox

The metaverse, with its massive money-making potential, has knocked on the doors of Forbes and The Sandbox. The magazine company, in hopes to accelerate Web 3.0 adoption, hosted a first-of-its-kind event in the decentralised metaverse platform on November 10th.

The ticket to the metaverse event was a wearable NFT. The event celebrated the company’s incredible history and included quests, a DJ booth, virtual billionaires, and a bar.

Vadim Supitskiy, Forbes’ Chief Technology Officer, said “We’re always looking to provide more value to our members and offer them unique and engaging experiences – from the real world, Web2 and Web3. We envision this space to be a place where our community will convene, make new connections, learn, discover new ideas, entertain and have fun.”

The current Forbes Sandbox experience, created by Polygonal Mind, is not the first mention of the metaverse, as it has been covered since its inception. In April, the magazine released a preview of its Virtual Billionaires NFT collection on FTX.

For the time being, the event was only open to Forbes members, but the general public will be able to attend.

Attendees were able to explore the Forbes metaverse, including the NFT gallery, featuring Forbes’ virtual NFT Billionaires, all of whom are fictional virtual investors with massive theoretical portfolios and a virtual net worth based on live New York Stock Exchange pricing.