Four Arsenal stars in danger of becoming flops under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and have made it through to the last-16 of the Europa League. However, it hasn’t been all plain sailing for everyone in the Gunners squad so far this season. Express Sport looks at four players who could potentially flop at the Emirates if they fail to make much of an impact in the rest of the campaign.

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Lokonga joined Arsenal from Anderlecht in the summer of 2021. He was dubbed by his former manager Vincent Kompany as the next Yaya Toure.

However, he has so far failed to live up to anywhere near that billing. Lokonga perhaps featured more than anyone would have expected in the early stages of his debut campaign in England.

But once Thomas Partey returned to fitness, he found himself out of the team and behind Mohamed Elneny in the pecking order. The 23-year-old has failed to take his chances in both Europe and the Carabao Cup this season and after already making his frustrations clear at a lack of game time, his long-term future at the club may be in doubt.

