Freddie Mercury – Queen song he felt made the band ‘the closest ever’

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Queen’s final line-up when John Deacon joined the band as bassist. To celebrate their half-century, a special 50-part YouTube miniseries called Queen The Greatest was officially put out each week for a year, drawing over 15 million views from fans. Now as The Miracle Collector’s Edition is set to release next week, a two-part special on the making of the album had been made, with the first available to watch below.

When The Miracle released in May 1989, it had been two and half years since the last Queen album. Yet it was a break that was seriously needed for the band.

Deacon said at the time: “The wait from 1986 I think, really, was after we did the [Magic] tour, we were all absolutely exhausted and, basically, we didn’t want to really work together or see each other for a while. And then, towards the end of that second year, we sort of met up and Freddie suggested we try a little time in the studio. We were refreshed from having two years off, and that helped get the album off to a good start.”