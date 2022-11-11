Game Of Thrones: 10 Best Tweets About Arya & Sansa’s Relationship

With the first season of House of the Dragon coming to an end, many fans are sad to see the show go. After all, it is absolutely filled with nuanced characters, complex conflicts, and the same political machinations that made Game of Thrones so good.





Yet Game of Thrones also had two characters with a conflict that felt much like Rhaenyra and Alicent’s: the Stark daughters. While theirs may have been more extreme than Sansa and Arya’s, they were still pretty similar. It’s why Twitter has been fondly recalling the relationship that Sansa and Arya had.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Sansa Knows Arya Needs Some Socialization

Arya Stark returned to Westeros an entirely new woman. When she arrived in Winterfell, Arya could best be summed up as an emotionless killer with few loyalties and less patience. While she eventually regained some of her childhood personality, after interacting with her family, she was still somewhat strained.

Sansa had to spend considerable time with her sister where she tried to get her to relax. When the two reunited, and even in the scene where Arya threatens Sansa with the Game of Faces, the two were clearly strained. It was fairly easy to see that Sansa just wanted her little sister to socialize and relax.

Very Different Values

At the end of the show, Sansa was far from a kind and peaceful figure, but she was still much less violent than her sister. While some things about Sansa have aged poorly, she still retained her desire to help the smallfolk, and her political skills made her an asset to Winterfell.

Arya’s nature, however, was much more violent. Often, she resorted to assassinations or fighting to solve her problems. She killed the Night King with a dagger and sought to kill Cersei and the Mountain the same way. Sansa, meanwhile, preferred using political tools to help keep her hands clean. Still, she did sometimes use Arya or Jon’s help to kill her foes.

The Assassin And The Lady

In King’s Landing, Winterfell, and in the Vale of Arryn, Sansa was raised far from magic and far from the cult of assassins who trained Arya. She didn’t have the opportunity to learn from magic men in trees or the Children of the Forest, and she certainly didn’t learn how to change faces.

It made the reunion between Sansa and Arya particularly strained since it was clear that the two were now from entirely different worlds. Arya was a creature of magic now, and all Sansa had learned was politics. While the two eventually reconciled, it was certainly difficult.

Arya’s Training Was Much Cooler

When Arya returned to Winterfell, Sansa had no way of knowing that her little sister became a warrior. It was only when she saw her sparring that Sansa realized that Arya’s training had been very different from her own. After all, Sansa was a hostage, while Arya was kept safe by assassins.

For Sansa, it was a rude awakening, yet it was one that gave her a very different perspective on her sister. After all, Arya had proven capable of amazing things, just like Sansa was. By proving that they could both stand on their own two feet now, their relationship improved tremendously.

Very Different Endings

While Sansa may have been the smartest person that Sansa knew, she didn’t have the curiosity of Arya Stark. After having a realization that may have given Game of Thrones a potential spin-off show, Arya decided that Westeros was not flat and that there was something west of Westeros.

It was a moment that proved just how different the sisters were. Arya sought to explore the world, while Sansa was content to stay in place in her castle. It also showed that, no matter how strong their relationship was, it just wasn’t enough to keep them together after all they’d seen and done.

The Impressive Siblings

Arya and Sansa grew considerably since the two were forcibly separated after Arya escaped Meryn Trant, one of the most hated Game of Thrones supporting characters. Arya became a warrior, while Sansa became a queen like none other in the realm.

The two could never have imagined where life would take them, but it made their relationship stronger. They had both been through so much that they couldn’t help but stick together until all the fighting was done. Both sisters also had to deal with the cryptic Bran, which certainly helped them band together as communicative siblings.

They Both Didn’t Like Daenerys

While Daenerys Targaryen certainly appeared warm and friendly when she arrived in Winterfell, both Arya and Sansa knew that she couldn’t be trusted. Sansa may have been more explicit about her distrust, but they both shared a hesitance.

In the end, they were right, as Daenerys nearly killed Arya while burning King’s Landing. Had they both been less skilled judges of character, they would have trusted Jon. Instead, they trusted one another, and it’s why Arya saw Sansa as a genius.

Needed More Time To Tease

There are few Game of Thrones reunions more satisfying than the moment when Arya and Gendry reunite. After years apart, the two managed to find each other again, and they shared a night together before the Night King could tear Winterfell apart.

Unfortunately, the show never gave Sansa the chance to tease her little sister about her boyfriend. In fact, Sansa never even truly knew that the two had been together. It was seriously disappointing since that teasing could have easily fleshed out the relationship more.

The Smartest Pair

With the world falling apart around them, Arya and Sansa proved to be the two rocks that Winterfell needed. Arya managed to kill the Night King, went on her way to kill Euron, Cersei, and the Mountain without a full siege, and even managed to exterminate House Frey.

Sansa, meanwhile, was the only party concerned about food, despite winter coming. While Jon was entranced in a love story, Daenerys was burning a city, and Tyrion was drinking, the two of them held an entire kingdom together, despite all odds.

Genuinely Wanted To Help Jon

It can be easy to dismiss them as jealous of Daenerys. Yet, given that she committed horrible crimes, later on, it is worth revisiting why they disliked her so much. After everything House Stark had been through, it made sense that they would dislike outsiders.

So when Jon had clearly fallen in love with a woman he barely knew, it makes a lot of sense that Arya and Sansa would be suspicious of his judgment and motives. It’s no wonder Arya trusted Sansa’s decision-making more than Jon’s after that.

Next: 10 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Daenerys Targaryen As A Character