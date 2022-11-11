Gary Lineker ‘thought about boycotting’ World Cup duties

Gary Lineker has admitted he thought about boycotting his BBC World Cup duties in Qatar and decided to play no part in the draw after being asked. The World Cup is set to get underway next Sunday, with England playing their first match against Iran a day later.

Qatar was handed the World Cup back in 2010 after receiving overwhelming support from FIFA’s executive committee. But the tournament has been shrouded in controversy due to the country’s stance on same-sex relationships, their human rights record and their treatment of migrant workers.

A whole host of ex-players and celebrities have spoken out against the World Cup in recent years. And with the biggest stars in world football about to descend on Qatar, Lineker has revealed his thoughts about the tournament to the i newspaper.

“I thought about boycotting the World Cup but we’re there to report on it, not support it,” the Match of the Day presenter told the publication. And he added: “I was asked to do the draw for the finals but I didn’t because that would make me hypocritical.”

