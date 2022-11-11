Categories
George Harrison Thanked 2 Singers by Name in The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Of the members of his band, George Harrison spoke the most at The BeatlesRock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. During his speech, he thanked two legendary musicians by name. He said The Beatles wouldn’t exist without them.

George Harrison at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction | Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

During The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, George Harrison said many artists stole from 1 singer

The Beatles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. John Lennon died in 1980 and Paul McCartney did not attend the ceremony, so Ringo Starr and George were the only Beatles present. Unsurprisingly, George praised John and Paul in his induction speech.

