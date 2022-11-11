Global climate strikes, environmental protests in October 2022

ANKARA

Protests and strikes against environmental degradation continued across the globe in October, with demonstrators demanding decisive action to tackle climate change.

Activists and netizens kept on street protests and online campaigns. Events included Fridays for Future’s weekly protests and anti-government demonstrations over failing climate policies.

Below is a timeline of protests and demonstrations compiled by Anadolu Agency:

Oct. 1:

Thousands attend “Enough is Enough” rally in London amid the cost-of-living crisis, also calling for more action against climate change.

Oct. 7:

Climate activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change during the first Fridays for Future strike of the month, with nonprofit groups supporting the efforts.

Oct. 13:

Activists from Extinction Rebellion and Debt for Climate attempt to prevent delegates and attendees to the IMF and World Bank meetings from entering the annual gathering and tie themselves to the World Bank entrance to block meetings.

Oct. 14:

On the second Fridays for Future strike in October, climate activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues.

Climate protesters hold a demonstration as they throw cans of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London.

Hundreds of eco-activists march through Whitehall during the “We Can’t Afford This Anymore” demonstration in Westminster, London.

Oct. 16:

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a protest march in Paris against the cost of living in France, as well as the government’s failure to take action to combat climate change.

Oct. 17:

A group of climate activists occupy Germany’s Finance Ministry building, demanding the cancellation of debts of low and middle-income southern countries.

Separately, another group of climate activists glued themselves to the doors of the headquarters of Portuguese energy company Galp in Lisbon.

Oct. 21:

Fridays for Future holds a third strike of the month, with climate activists and environmental protesters raising awareness about climate change and environmental issues.

Environmentalists protest outside the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, calling for tackling the climate crisis.

Oct. 22:

Activists hold demonstrations in various German cities for social justice and reduction in dependence on fossil energy.

Oct. 23:

Nearly 25,000 people stage a protest in Brussels ahead of the COP27 climate change summit.

Oct. 25:

Several climate activists, who block a road in Manhattan, are arrested by New York police.

Oct. 26:

Climate activists storm BlackRock headquarters in New York City with pitchforks, dump coal on escalator.

Oct. 27:

Climate activists are arrested after throwing soup at Manhattan home of investment company Blackstone’s founder and blocking the entrance.

Oct. 28:

Fridays for Future holds the last strike of October, with climate activists and environmental protesters raising awareness about climate change and environmental issues.

Climate Rangers activists protest against investments by the Group of Seven countries for new projects that threaten climate targets in front of the Japanese Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Environmental activists block New York City’s Park Avenue, demanding action on the climate crisis.

Oct. 30:

Just Stop Oil supporters block the road outside Spitalfields Market in East London on their 30th day of protest to demand that the UK government stop new oil and gas projects.

In Denmark, people parade through the street during a Copenhagen rally called People’s Climate March to pressure the politicians in the parliamentary elections to take more concrete steps to tackle climate crisis.

Oct. 31:

A Just Stop Oil supporter sprays paint onto the Bank of England as the group continues to protest, demanding the British government stop new oil and gas projects in London.

