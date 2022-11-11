Greater Manchester power cut leaves areas without running water

In a statement, a United Utilities spokesman said: “We are working hard to resolve the issue but it does mean that some customers in parts of Stockport and Hazel Grove may find they have no water.

“Due to the likely disruption to water services, two bottled water stations have been set up for customers to collect free bottled water supplies.

“These will be open from 6pm this evening (Friday 11 November) until 10pm and from 8am tomorrow morning.

“These bottled water stations will remain in place as long as is needed while we resolve this issue.”